The Architect Next Door

In a transitional neighborhood in Hailfax, Susan Fitzgerald and her builder partner Brainard embraced the diverse and evolving community around them to design a property that would be more than just a modern dwelling for their family. Along with their own residence, the design called for commercial space for their firms, and a live/work rental unit. The three-unit project would be anchored by a common courtyard, and allow for functional flexibility of each space as the families and businesses grow, change, and evolve. Central to the project were landscaped outdoor areas for growing flowers and vegetables, a forward-thinking exploration into urban agriculture and sustainability in an otherwise unplanted part of the city.