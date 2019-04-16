A Modern Lakeside Home in Wisconsin
A Modern Lakeside Home in Wisconsin

By Tate Gunnerson
After a devastating fire, architect David Salmela designs a house to replace a beloved lakeside retreat in Wisconsin.

"This is the place where I want to create new memories with my family," Julie Brogan says, pointing to the view of Lake Michigan from her bedroom window in Sturgeon Bay, a small town in Wisconsin’s Door County. For years, Brogan, her husband, James, and their two children spent weekends and holidays on the one-acre property, first in a rustic log cabin dating from the 1930s and later in a house that they built in its place in 1986. Then, in 2006—less than a year after James Brogan died—the house burned to the ground. "There was nothing left," Julie Brogan says.

