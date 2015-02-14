A Modern Lakeside Boathouse in Ontario
Home Tours

By William Lamb
A Toronto firm crafts a serene waterfront structure for a family in Georgian Bay.

Kevin Weiss of the Toronto firm Weiss Architecture and Urbanism designed this private boathouse and dock for a family on an island in the archipelago in Georgian Bay, Ontario. The structure makes use of rustic materials to respond to the natural and cultural context of a landscape defined by glacially carved granite old-growth pine trees.

A bothouse in Georgian Bay, Ontario, by Weiss Architecture & Urbanism Ltd. is clad in black-stained resawn cedar.

The cedar dock, which sits atop a structure of robust timber and rock cribs, is the setting for much of the famiy's daytime leisure activities when the weather cooperates. The structure consists of a cedar dock, floating docs and bridges, a food-service area, a covered seating pavilion, and a building where kayaks and windsurfing equipment is stored.

A food-service area with a bar is a defining feature.

Kayaks and windsurfing equipment are stored in the main cedar-clad volume.