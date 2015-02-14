A Modern Lakeside Boathouse in Ontario
Kevin Weiss of the Toronto firm Weiss Architecture and Urbanism designed this private boathouse and dock for a family on an island in the archipelago in Georgian Bay, Ontario. The structure makes use of rustic materials to respond to the natural and cultural context of a landscape defined by glacially carved granite old-growth pine trees.
The cedar dock, which sits atop a structure of robust timber and rock cribs, is the setting for much of the famiy's daytime leisure activities when the weather cooperates. The structure consists of a cedar dock, floating docs and bridges, a food-service area, a covered seating pavilion, and a building where kayaks and windsurfing equipment is stored.