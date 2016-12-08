A Modern Lake Como Retreat Designed by Patricia Urquiola



A tranquil hideaway from the bustling fashion capital of Milan, Lake Como welcomes the recent debut of lakeside showpiece Il Sereno Lago di Como, with designs and aesthetics by acclaimed Milan-based architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. An intimate 30-suite destination, Il Sereno sets a new standard for a contemporary, serene interpretation of sleek luxury that pays homage to the region’s scenic natural backdrop. Sereno Hotels partnered with Patricia Urquiola and her team at Studio Urquiola to bring to life the vision of creating a contemporary hotel with understated décor; a contrast to the classical designs that can be found around Lake Como.





Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample







Urquiola and her team envisioned every facet of the hotel from the architecture to the interior design, which includes designing custom furniture, rugs, wall coverings, lamps, bathtubs and bathroom fixtures. Modern and custom furnishings created by Urquiola complete the elegant and sophisticated design, with understated earthy tones of grey and walnut with touches of blue and green hues to incorporate the colors found in the surroundings of the iconic Italian Lake. Urquiola’s collaboration did not end with the physical aspects of the hotel. Lake Como has been producing the world’s finest silks for centuries and Urquiola also designed silk scarves, or foulards, that are produced locally for hotel staff uniforms; in addition to a custom design that will be available for guests.

















The third property in the Sereno Hotels portfolio after Le Sereno Hotel & Villas in St. Barthélemy and Villa Pliniana, Il Sereno is now home to decorated Milan restaurateur and Michelin star chef, Andrea Berton, who is at the helm of the hotel’s signature restaurant Ristorante Berton Al Lago that features an exquisite menu inspired by the region.

