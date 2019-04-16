The Midcentury Spirit is Alive and Well in This Hudson Valley Escape

Steven and Tata Citron wanted a weekend retreat. Unlike many New Yorkers, the couple was happily ensconced on the 35th floor of an Upper East Side Manhattan high-rise and rarely left town for end-of-the-week getaways. But years of 12-hour workdays at the business the Citrons own and run began to take a toll, so the pair decided to find their "great escape" from the fast-paced and high-stress urban environment. They took to the Internet, searching for appealing houses within easy driving distance. A midcentury dwelling in Newburgh, New York, a town in the Hudson Valley, about 60 miles north of the city, captured their attention.