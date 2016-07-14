This Kinetic Installation Is a Meditation on Time
View Photos

This Kinetic Installation Is a Meditation on Time

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
Viennese design studio mischer’traxler created the Isochrone installation during an artist residency in the Austrian countryside.

Katharina Mischer and Thomas Traxler, the duo behind mischer’traxler, are cerebral designers whose experimental objects, furniture, processes, and installations encourage new narratives. In May 2016, mischer’traxler unveiled its latest project: a site-specific installation designed during a week-long residency at Schloss Hollenegg for Design, a program run out of a 12th-century Austrian castle. Called Isochrone, the layered tabletop reveals its colored strata as a pendulum erodes the surface and forms a bowl.

Over time, the circular motion of a pendulum on the flat surface creates a bowl.

Over time, the circular motion of a pendulum on the flat surface creates a bowl.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Representing the layered history of Schloss Hollenegg, each slab is made out of pigments, glue, sawdust, and paper.

Representing the layered history of Schloss Hollenegg, each slab is made out of pigments, glue, sawdust, and paper.

Katharina Mischer, Thomas Traxler, and Maria Bauhofer generated the concept while Eva Ohrhallinger developed the materials.&nbsp;

Katharina Mischer, Thomas Traxler, and Maria Bauhofer generated the concept while Eva Ohrhallinger developed the materials. 

A motor runs a weighted grinder over the tabletop, creating a moving meditation of continuous time and process.

A motor runs a weighted grinder over the tabletop, creating a moving meditation of continuous time and process.

Click here to learn more about Schloss Hollenegg for Design and the artist residency.