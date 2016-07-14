View Photos
This Kinetic Installation Is a Meditation on Time
Viennese design studio mischer’traxler created the Isochrone installation during an artist residency in the Austrian countryside.
Katharina Mischer and Thomas Traxler, the duo behind mischer’traxler, are cerebral designers whose experimental objects, furniture, processes, and installations encourage new narratives. In May 2016, mischer’traxler unveiled its latest project: a site-specific installation designed during a week-long residency at Schloss Hollenegg for Design, a program run out of a 12th-century Austrian castle. Called Isochrone, the layered tabletop reveals its colored strata as a pendulum erodes the surface and forms a bowl.
