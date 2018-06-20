Craig Ellwood's Iconic Smith House in L.A. Is Listed For $3M
Originally constructed in 1958 by influential modernist architect Craig Ellwood, the Smith House has been recently restored under the guidance of James Tyler, FAIA in 2018. Now, this striking midcentury abode has hit the market for $3,000,000.
A showcase of midcentury modern architecture, the Smith House is located in Crestwood Hills and has been widely published throughout the years, including an appearance in Arts & Architecture Magazine. Scroll ahead for a peek inside the two-bedroom, two-bath home.
1095 N Kenter Avenue is now being listed by Frank Langen at Deasy/Penner for $3,000,000. See the full listing here.
