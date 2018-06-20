Try Dwell+ for FREE
Craig Ellwood's Iconic Smith House in L.A. Is Listed For $3M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Here is your chance to live in an iconic work of art.

Originally constructed in 1958 by influential modernist architect Craig Ellwood, the Smith House has been recently restored under the guidance of James Tyler, FAIA in 2018.  Now, this striking midcentury abode has hit the market for $3,000,000

A showcase of midcentury modern architecture, the Smith House is located in Crestwood Hills and has been widely published throughout the years, including an appearance in Arts & Architecture Magazine. Scroll ahead for a peek inside the two-bedroom, two-bath home

The 1,550-square-foot hillside home features a vertical T-shaped layout and houses dramatic city and ocean views.

The structure is an updated showcase of midcentury modern architecture.

Here is a look at the elegant entrance. 

The vertical part of the "T" contains the living and dining rooms, which are divided by a fireplace. This area also provides the most dramatic vantage point for the sweeping views.

The property also has a 530-square-foot deck. Stairs from the deck lead to a children’s play area below.

The deck enables easy outdoor living and dining.

A look at the open living plan. Note the fireplace is set in the center of the space against a brick dividing wall. 

In this image the T-shaped plan is clearly visible. The two bedrooms are retained in the head of the "T." The entrance hall, kitchen, and laundry room are set between the focal point of the plan. 

An alternate view of the living room. 

The open kitchen and dining area.

Here, you can see how the dining area and kitchen are behind the dividing wall. 

A look at the kitchen. 

"At night, the Smith House appears to float like a glass box in space."

1095 N Kenter Avenue is now being listed by Frank Langen at Deasy/Penner for $3,000,000. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

