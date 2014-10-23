A Look Inside the United Nations' Restored Security Council Chamber

To visit the United Nations Security Council Chamber today, a little over a year since it was painstakingly restored as part of a larger $2.1 billion overhaul of the U.N.’s entire New York campus, is to see it as it appeared when it first opened in 1952.

The United Nations Security Council Chamber, designed by the Norwegian architect Arnstein Arneberg and originally a gift of the Norwegian government, was painstakingly restored as part of a larger $2.1 billion overhaul of the U.N.'s New York campus.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

That’s because the storied chamber—a gift from Norway designed by the architect Arnstein Arneberg—has been the beneficiary of a slavishly faithful renovation whose modern flourishes, including a new, highly efficient heating and cooling system, have been deftly hidden away so the revived period touches can shine.

Careful analysis of layers of paint on the ceiling revealed that its original color was an off-white and not the white that had been used in recent decades. The original shade was reproduced as part of the restoration effort.

The original chairs have been reupholstered in fresh Naugahyde, and decades of nicotine stains have been carefully scrubbed from the marble walls. The Damask wallpaper, designed by the Norwegian textile artist Else Poulsson, has been reproduced down to the tiniest detail. In fact, about the only visible difference is that the ashtrays that once separated the seats have been removed.

The Damask wallpaper, originally designed by the Norwegian textile artist Else Poulsson, was beyond repair, so it was carefully reproduced on Norway's west coast and shipped to New York.

All of this is a reflection of the U.N.’s famously conservative culture and the impracticability of getting the five permanent members of the Security Council to agree on much of anything, to say nothing of the organization’s 193 member states.

The wooden doors, fashioned from pale ash, have distinctive pewter-inlay patterns and large, square wooden handles.

"I was told quite clearly that architecture will not force reform, and that reform will happen when it’s going to happen, on its own time," Michael Adlerstein, the assistant secretary general in charge of the renovation effort, told reporters who toured the renovated space on Wednesday. "So we put it all back together again the way it was."

New floor vents offer a subtle hint at the extensive work that was done to modernize the heating and air-conditioning systems, which were moved beneath the floorboards. The blue chairs, which are reserved for ambassadors' aides, and the red chairs—all of which are original—were outfitted with fresh Naugahyde upholstery.

But that happened only after "we brought this room down to raw concrete," he says, removing asbestos and lead. The renovation, which started in 2007, was supposed to take five years but ended up taking six, in part because of a car bomb that detonated outside the U.N. offices in Nigeria in 2011. Because the Conference building, which houses the Security Council chambers, cantilevers over the FDR Drive, security experts demanded that it be fortified with a thick platform of steel and concrete to protect it from particularly potent bomb blasts.

The mural by Per Krohg, a Norwegian artist who studied under Matisse, was carefully restored. It shows a phoenix rising from the ashes of war.

The visible changes may be largely cosmetic, but they are transformative in their way, brightening a space that had grown a little dark and dull with the passage of time. This is perhaps most noticeable on the signature mural by Per Krohg, a Norwegian artist who studied under Matisse. It shows a phoenix rising from the ashes of war, but some of the details in its darker bottom section—a pair of men playing cards in a cave, for example—had become almost completely obscured beneath layers of dirt and dust. A careful restoration has restored much of its original luster.

"Architecturally, it's a fabulous room," says Michael Adlerstein, an architect and the assistant secretery general in charge of the renovation. "When you walk in, it's awe-inspiring. It is a very powerful room of dignity and discipline, and the things that are needed in order to have a coherent discussion."