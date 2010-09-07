SubscribeSign In
A Look Back on Dwell’s First HomesView 7 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Look Back on Dwell’s First Homes

For our 10th anniversary, we decided to check in with six of the residents we featured in our first year to chat about how the houses (and their owners) have fared after a decade.
Text by
View 7 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2010 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Miyoko Ohtake
When not writing, Miyoko Ohtake can be found cooking, training for her next marathon, and enjoying all that the City by the Bay and the great outdoors have to offer.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine