A Look Back on Dwell’s First Homes
For our 10th anniversary, we decided to check in with six of the residents we featured in our first year to chat about how the houses (and their owners) have fared after a decade.
Text by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2010 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Miyoko Ohtake
When not writing, Miyoko Ohtake can be found cooking, training for her next marathon, and enjoying all that the City by the Bay and the great outdoors have to offer.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine