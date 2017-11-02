5 Easy Tips From Modern Condos For Creating a Scandinavian-Inspired Interior

Recently, some developers have even been tapping into this ethos, bringing elements of Scandinavian design into their larger projects across the U.S. To show how prevalent it is, we gathered five modern condos that are inspired by Scandinavian design principles—proving that you don't have to live in a cabin to get the Scandinavian look. Take note, as we've identified some of the main design lessons from each space.

1) Incorporate ample natural light

Tip taken from: 145 President in Brooklyn, New York

Located in Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, 145 President was designed and developed by Avery Hall Investments. The company drew much of their inspiration for the interior design from Scandinavian aesthetics. Focusing on a light, muted color palette and natural materials, the designers were able to integrate a sense of the outdoors and create a warm atmosphere throughout each residence. The French door-inspired windows were specifically selected to increase the amount of natural light in each unit.