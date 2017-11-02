5 Easy Tips From Modern Condos For Creating a Scandinavian-Inspired Interior
Home Tours

5 Easy Tips From Modern Condos For Creating a Scandinavian-Inspired Interior

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Here at Dwell, we love Scandinavian design and believe there's a lot to learn from all types of projects that incorporate its warm minimalism.

Recently, some developers have even been tapping into this ethos, bringing elements of Scandinavian design into their larger projects across the U.S. To show how prevalent it is, we gathered five modern condos that are inspired by Scandinavian design principles—proving that you don't have to live in a cabin to get the Scandinavian look. Take note, as we've identified some of the main design lessons from each space. 

1) Incorporate ample natural light

Tip taken from: 145 President in Brooklyn, New York

Located in Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, 145 President was designed and developed by Avery Hall Investments. The company drew much of their inspiration for the interior design from Scandinavian aesthetics. Focusing on a light, muted color palette and natural materials, the designers were able to integrate a sense of the outdoors and create a warm atmosphere throughout each residence. The French door-inspired windows were specifically selected to increase the amount of natural light in each unit. 

French door-inspired windows open up the space, letting natural light flood into the interiors.&nbsp;

2) Create warmth with natural materials

Tip taken from: Habitat 6 in Loz Feliz, California

Designed by Rios Clementi Hale Studios, Riley Architects, and Integrated Development, Habitat 6 opened in October 2016. The small lot development includes six modern homes that were designed for single families looking for an improved urban living experience. The two-bedroom residences are inspired by Scandinavian design and feature a neutral palette that consists of natural woods, marble, steel, and glass. 

The natural and warm material palette creates coziness and warmth within the space.&nbsp;

Each residence has its own private ground-level patio and side yard, which you enter through Fleetwood sliding doors. Each home is also directly attached to a two-car garage.

3) Create a connection with nature

Tip taken from: 3550 South Ocean in Palm Beach, Florida

One of the most compelling aspects of 3550 South Ocean is the striking views of Palm Beach, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Interior design firm Champalimaud, in collaboration with the design-focused developer DDG, have made the most of natural light, using ocean vistas to blur the lines between the interiors and the exteriors. The clean lines and fresh material palette of light oak and limestone create a bit of Scandinavian style at the beach. 

Floor-to-ceiling windows and natural elements bring a sense of the outdoors into the interiors.

4) Stick to simple furnishings

Tip taken from: 505 West 19th Street in New York City

The recently completed 505 West 19th Street by Danish architect and designer Thomas Juul-Hansen consists of two buildings—one on each side of the High Line—which are connected by a long lobby underneath the elevated park. The project is infused with the hallmarks of Juul-Hansen's Scandinavian background. In particular, the more boutique "West Tower" is an expression of the designer’s obsession with natural materials, craftsmanship, and minimalist furnishings. Natural materials are used throughout the units, from the brass trim in the sleek kitchens to the black travertine walls and floors in the powder rooms. 

Sticking to simple furnishings is important when aiming to bring a Scandinavian vibe into your interiors.&nbsp;

5) Add an unexpected element to a simple interior 

Tip taken from: 225 Weybosset in Providence, Rhode Island

Comprised of two buildings built eight years apart (1912 and 1920), 225 Weybosset was originally used for commercial purposes—first housing a pharmacy and then a dance studio. It was recently converted into rental apartments by the New York design and development firm ASH NYC, who introduced a Scandinavian aesthetic into the building's interiors, infusing the nearly 100-year-old structure with a newfound freshness. The homes feature a light color palette, a carefully curated selection of contemporary furniture, custom artwork commissioned by ASH, and a few unexpected design elements that add character and Scandinavian style. 

The pale pink armchairs feature a quirky design and add a subtle pop of color in an otherwise white interior.&nbsp;

Bolder statements work as well, like this unexpected incorporation of red.

