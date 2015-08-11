View Photos
A Light Installation Transforms I.M. Pei's National Gallery
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@beatallpoppy posted a photo of the National Gallery in Washington DC. A light installation by Leo Villareal adds an otherworldly effect to a tunnel in the building, which was designed by I.M. Pei.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.