A Light Installation Transforms I.M. Pei's National Gallery
View Photos

A Light Installation Transforms I.M. Pei's National Gallery

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@beatallpoppy posted a photo of the National Gallery in Washington DC. A light installation by Leo Villareal adds an otherworldly effect to a tunnel in the building, which was designed by I.M. Pei.

A Light Installation Transforms I.M. Pei's National Gallery - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.