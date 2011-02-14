A Journo Valentine's Day

For the third year, Mediabistro's 10,000 Words blog created and sent out a call for submissions for the best Valentine's Day card for journalists (and news designers). Here's a nod to my favorites from the three years and a Happy Heart Day as well as a thanks to all you readers.

(1) Let's Make Headlines, created by @JRudis. Always an entertaining meeting in our office is the headline meeting—our witty puns don't write themselves.

(2) My Heart Kerns For You, created by @ohmykevin. This one goes out to our design team.