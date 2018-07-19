A Japanese-Inspired Flat in Singapore Embraces Flexible Spaces
In the high-density HDB public housing precinct of Sengkang, Lee Liting and Chow Khoon Toong of nitton architects have transformed a humble three-bedroom apartment into a stunning contemporary dwelling packed with functionality.
The married couple first knocked down all the non load-bearing walls, instantly making the 1,184-square-foot flat feel more airy and spacious.
In the renovation process, the duo removed two of the former bedrooms to free up more space for the master bedroom and living room, while also carving out a new indoor garden and flexible guest room.
"We wanted to redefine high-density housing in the Singapore context and bring in more abstract, atmospheric qualities to the living environment," explains Lee Liting.
"One inspiration is the ingenious micro houses found in Japan with their authentic living spaces that reflect the inhabitants’ lifestyles."
Shop the Look
When the architects replaced the existing yard space with a larger kitchen, they compensated the trade by adding greenery throughout the home. This included the new indoor garden that now doubles as a hallway connecting the master bedroom to the living spaces.
"It’s a key spatial reconfiguration that replaces the layout of having an internal corridor," says the couple.
"The open-plan layout that has been created is emotionally uplifting, a welcome retreat from the crowdedness of urban living," continues Lee and Chow. "Space starts to breathe and become alive, changing through the day and adjusting to different routine.
"With a purist approach toward architectural space-making, confines of an apartment give way to a liberating way of living."
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: nitton architects
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.