In Upstate New York, a Monumental Cor-Ten Steel and Stone Home Asks $2.5M
Location: Gardiner, New York
Price: $2,500,000
Architect: William Reue
Year Built: 2012
Footprint: 4,071 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 8.49 acres
From the Agent: "A captivating fusion of cutting-edge design and unrivaled sophistication, this architectural marvel redefines the boundaries of modern country living, seamlessly blending sleek aesthetics with advanced technological integration. Sited on 8.49 boulder-strewn acres, with no neighbors in sight, A House in the Woods abuts the 2,500-acre Awosting Reserve. The home is reached from a dead-end street and a stone-filled drive that winds pass a 25-foot-high, undulating Cor-Ten steel wall. Step inside and be greeted by natural light streaming through 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows."
This home located in Gardiner, New York, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by DeWayne A. Powell of Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.