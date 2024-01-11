In Upstate New York, a Monumental Cor-Ten Steel and Stone Home Asks $2.5M

Location: Gardiner, New York

Price: $2,500,000

Architect: William Reue

Year Built: 2012

Footprint: 4,071 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 8.49 acres

From the Agent: "A captivating fusion of cutting-edge design and unrivaled sophistication, this architectural marvel redefines the boundaries of modern country living, seamlessly blending sleek aesthetics with advanced technological integration. Sited on 8.49 boulder-strewn acres, with no neighbors in sight, A House in the Woods abuts the 2,500-acre Awosting Reserve. The home is reached from a dead-end street and a stone-filled drive that winds pass a 25-foot-high, undulating Cor-Ten steel wall. Step inside and be greeted by natural light streaming through 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows."