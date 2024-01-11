In Upstate New York, a Monumental Cor-Ten Steel and Stone Home Asks $2.5M

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Designed by William Reue, the AIA award-winning residence abuts the 2,500-acre Awosting Reserve.
Text by
Location: Gardiner, New York

Price: $2,500,000 

Architect: William Reue 

Year Built: 2012 

Footprint: 4,071 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 8.49 acres 

From the Agent: "A captivating fusion of cutting-edge design and unrivaled sophistication, this architectural marvel redefines the boundaries of modern country living, seamlessly blending sleek aesthetics with advanced technological integration. Sited on 8.49 boulder-strewn acres, with no neighbors in sight, A House in the Woods abuts the 2,500-acre Awosting Reserve. The home is reached from a dead-end street and a stone-filled drive that winds pass a 25-foot-high, undulating Cor-Ten steel wall. Step inside and be greeted by natural light streaming through 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows."

The home is set on a serene site in Gardiner, New York, just about an hour and a half from Manhattan.

Hardwood floors line the 4,071-square-foot interior.

The open kitchen features a large central island and floor-to-ceiling bespoke cabinetry.&nbsp;

The sleek, spa-inspired primary bathroom has an oversized glass shower and a soaking tub.

"Designed by award-winning architect William Reue to the exacting specifications of the current owner, every aspect of this home has been meticulously crafted," notes the agent.

This home located in Gardiner, New York, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by DeWayne A. Powell of Sotheby's International Realty.

