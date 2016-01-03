A Homey San Francisco Shop Sells Heirloom-Quality Kitchenware and Jams

This sunny store in San Francisco, run by Sam Hamilton, is the city’s go-to spot for top-notch kitchen supplies.

At March in San Francisco, kitchen and entertaining products mix with art, such as cake paintings by Gary Komarin.

How has March evolved since it opened?

Linens from Society Limonata hang in the shop.

The store first opened in 2003, focusing exclusively on European antique and contemporary furniture and products for the home. Today, March features items for the kitchen, pantry, and entertaining. Collections include our Parsons and work tables, pottery from Victoria Morris and Christiane Perrochon, leather accents and decorative accessories from Michaël Verheyden, and the March Pantry label, which includes jams, vinegar, and spices. We also exhibit a changing roster of artists who work in a number of different media. Art commissioned for the store includes Gary Komarin cake paintings, oil still lifes of cuts of meat by Carrie Mae Smith, Josh Vogel wood sculptures, Jonathan Kline baskets, and still-life photographs by Paulette Tavormina.

March is a purveyor of modern kitchen essentials.

What is March’s design philosophy?

Behind a simple facade on Sacramento Street, March showcases a mixture of sturdy, well-designed tabletop items and kitchen supplies.

I am inspired by the idea of showcasing exquisite everyday objects. I love pieces that communicate a historical resonance. Today, so many utilitarian items have a built-in obsolescence. The timelessness of an object has everything to do with design, materials, and craftsmanship. Whether it’s a piece from Maison Jansen or something as seemingly pedestrian as a kitchen canister or mixing bowl, our customers look to us for heritable pieces.

Among the store's wares is the Fantasia black flatware set.

What makes a great table?

Owner Sam Hamilton hand selects favorites for the inventory.

Tabletop accessories that enhance the food one is serving. For everyday, I love Wedgwood White bone china, as it’s the perfect color of soft white. Sterling silverware is lovely for special occasions, but I’ve been mixing it up a bit with brass, copper, or black flatware.

March’s Pantry collection contains jams and spices.

I’m a fan of introducing an unusual color or pattern for a dessert plate or bowl. I love a hearty Belgian linen napkin—preferably a 26-inch square. Also, lovely flowers and candles—not too high, so guests can see one another across the table.

The store also carries Christiane Perrochon’s Blue Violet ceramics.