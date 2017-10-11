A Healthcare Start-Up Combines Modern Design With Top-Notch Technology and Care

Located on the ground floor of a beautiful 3,500-square-foot space in San Francisco’s Financial District, Forward 's first outpost houses six exam rooms that are each equipped with interactive and personalized displays, body scanners, and so much more. It was founded by Adrian Aoun, a seasoned entrepreneur who was formerly in charge of special projects at Google for Alphabet CEO Larry Page, where he founded Sidewalk Labs , a company that looked at ways to use technology to improve city living.

Forward has taken a multi-sensory approach to design, bringing in a team of architects, designers, and doctors to seamlessly integrate technology and functionality. Their goal is to optimize the patient experience from beginning to end.

Designed by Alexander Jermyn Architecture, the bright space is full of wood and natural lighting, and looks more like an Apple store than a traditional doctor's office. That resemblance is not merely coincidental—the minimalist, modern look demonstrates Forward’s mission to make the doctor’s office feel less institutional, and more like an extension of places where we already feel comfortable, while still providing the best that healthcare has to offer.