A Healthcare Start-Up Combines Modern Design With Top-Notch Technology and Care
Lifestyle

A Healthcare Start-Up Combines Modern Design With Top-Notch Technology and Care

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Combining world-class doctors, data-driven technology, artificial intelligence, and wearable sensors, a new San Francisco-based preventative healthcare start-up has set out to evolve the concept of the traditional doctor's office by incorporating design into the experience, upping the comfort level, and changing our approach to staying healthy.

Located on the ground floor of a beautiful 3,500-square-foot space in San Francisco’s Financial District, Forward's first outpost houses six exam rooms that are each equipped with interactive and personalized displays, body scanners, and so much more. It was founded by Adrian Aoun, a seasoned entrepreneur who was formerly in charge of special projects at Google for Alphabet CEO Larry Page, where he founded Sidewalk Labs, a company that looked at ways to use technology to improve city living.

Forward has taken a multi-sensory approach to design, bringing in a team of architects, designers, and doctors to seamlessly integrate technology and functionality. Their goal is to optimize the patient experience from beginning to end. 

Designed by Alexander Jermyn Architecture, the bright space is full of wood and natural lighting, and looks more like an Apple store than a traditional doctor's office. That resemblance is not merely coincidental—the minimalist, modern look demonstrates Forward’s mission to make the doctor’s office feel less institutional, and more like an extension of places where we already feel comfortable, while still providing the best that healthcare has to offer.  

Forward's new 3,500-square-foot space sits on the corner of Sutter Street and Kearny Street in San Francisco’s Financial District.

It's not a coincidence that the interiors resemble an Apple store more than a traditional doctor's office.&nbsp;

When members arrive, they can sign in at an iPad on the reception desk.&nbsp;

After signing in, members proceed to the full-body scan.&nbsp;

&nbsp;Patients can view their own body scan results from an app on their phone, while the doctors access the information inside the exam room.

A wood display case features wearable sensors, vitamins, supplements, and skincare products that are offered to members at discounted rates.&nbsp;

Project Credits

Architect of record: Alexander Jermyn Architecture

General contractor: GCI General Contractors

Lighting designer: Hiram Banks Lighting Design

Cabinetry design/ installation: RMR Construction

Furniture: Knoll, Hay