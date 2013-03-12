A Guide to 7 (Not So Tiny) Small House Resources
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
As highlighted recently at Dwell, Tiny House Swoon catalogs homes with a light footprint, from rustic to modern and everything in between. You will, indeed, swoon.
The Tiny House Blog features workshops, an international directory of tiny homes, a gallery, and plenty of interesting tidbits, like this one: The average home in Costa Rica is only 400-600 square feet (the average American home square footage measures around 2,400, though experts predict this will drop to about 2,100 by 2015). Proprieter Kent Griswold also maintains a great Pinterest page devoted to tiny houses.
Featuring "small house designs with big impact," Small House Bliss shares everything from modern modular cabins (shown above) to dramatically cantilevered cliffside homes.
This Tumblr tends to focus on the mobile and the rustic; what's not to love about life on wheels? You'll also find practical curation, such as this post detailing smart storage solutions in small spaces.
Are you a "tiny houser"? Small House, Big Adventure has the survey for you to find out.
Buy, sell, rent and trade tiny houses from all over. (Workshops and a builder directory are additional handy resources on this tiny house site.)
"Design a More Self-Reliant and Resilient Life," advises Tiny House Design. There are book recommendations, small house plans, and free plans for those looking to get serious about going small.