A Green House in Japan Sets the Stage for Family Time
Taking the humid, subtropical climate of Japan’s Kansai region into account, Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates built a single-family home that optimizes bioclimactic and passive resources, integrating lush outdoor areas with the home’s interior spaces. Green design elements, such as sliding glass wall panels and a non-mechanical cooling system, allow natural lighting and air to flow effortlessly throughout the home.
With three daughters, the homeowners wanted their residence to revolve around family time, so a stage was built at the center of the living area where all three girls can play violin together.