A Gehry Gets a Facelift

It's a big change from the previous version, which was more or less demolished earlier this year. Boasting large skylights and a classic 1980s design complete with indoor fountains and a food court, the old design invited you in and then seemed to hide all of the exits like a Vegas Casino. In recent years it had become much more of an outdated lump at the end of the Third Street Promenade, the outdoor mall that leads up to it.



The mall's new design by contrast will open onto the Promenade with a large outdoor space and will feature a rooftop restaurant with ocean views and, apparently, trees, according to a recent article in the LA Times. To cap off its transformation the Macy's will be replaced with the much more posh Bloomingdale's.



The renovation is being masterminded by Macerich.