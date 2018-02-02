A Gabled Corridor Runs Through This Playful South Korean Home

In the South Korean city of Ulsan, Rieuldorang Atelier reversed the norm by designing a cubist residence with a gabled cut-out in the form of a wide corridor traversing the building.

The two-story brick house is sited on a plain and surrounding by houses with different silhouettes.

The 1,553-square-foot, two-story brick house is sited on a plain and surrounding by houses with different silhouettes.

Fitted on all sides with warm wood, this double-height, gable-shaped passageway serves as the entrance to the house.

Kim Seongyoul, founder of Rieuldorang Atelier, felt that by reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, instead presenting an empty, gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a "house" within the negative space. "It reverses the normal form and intends to ask what is normal," says Seongyoul.

A double-height, gable-shaped passageway on the northern section of the house

Fitted on all sides with warm wood, this double-height corridor serves as the entrance to the house.

The passageway leads out to a raised terrace at the back of the plot.

The corridor leads out to a raised terrace at the back of the plot, and on one side it opens to a north-facing courtyard.

In the middle of the corridor, the gabled ceiling splits into thick brise-soleil to connect the space with the sky, and bring in more light and fresh air.

The kitchen and door that opens to a courtyard

Along the southern side of the passageway is an open-plan living room, dining and kitchen areas, workspace, and guest bathroom.

Steps with storage that lead up to the balcony

Located on the south side of the house is an internal courtyard with a large rectangular section cut out from the southern exterior wall.



Located on the south side of the house is internal courtyard with a large rectangular section cut out from the southern exterior wall.

A cube-shaped home in South Korea with the form of a small, gabled house cut out to create a wide passageway

Perforations on the eastern wall and a generous skylight bring light into this courtyard while improving cross ventilation.

A raised terrace at the back of the house

From the living areas, the owners can look out through the glazed sliding doors to a tree in the middle of this courtyard, and beyond to outdoor views.

Skylights on the second level of the house

White walls, light wood floors and fittings, and plenty of large windows and skylights result in bright, breezy interior spaces.

The staircase connecting the first and second floor

Large windows bring in plenty of natural light.