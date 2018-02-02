A Gabled Corridor Runs Through This Playful South Korean Home
In the South Korean city of Ulsan, Rieuldorang Atelier reversed the norm by designing a cubist residence with a gabled cut-out in the form of a wide corridor traversing the building.
The 1,553-square-foot, two-story brick house is sited on a plain and surrounding by houses with different silhouettes.
Kim Seongyoul, founder of Rieuldorang Atelier, felt that by reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, instead presenting an empty, gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a "house" within the negative space. "It reverses the normal form and intends to ask what is normal," says Seongyoul.
Fitted on all sides with warm wood, this double-height corridor serves as the entrance to the house.
The corridor leads out to a raised terrace at the back of the plot, and on one side it opens to a north-facing courtyard.
In the middle of the corridor, the gabled ceiling splits into thick brise-soleil to connect the space with the sky, and bring in more light and fresh air.
Along the southern side of the passageway is an open-plan living room, dining and kitchen areas, workspace, and guest bathroom.
Located on the south side of the house is an internal courtyard with a large rectangular section cut out from the southern exterior wall.
Perforations on the eastern wall and a generous skylight bring light into this courtyard while improving cross ventilation.
From the living areas, the owners can look out through the glazed sliding doors to a tree in the middle of this courtyard, and beyond to outdoor views.
White walls, light wood floors and fittings, and plenty of large windows and skylights result in bright, breezy interior spaces.
A staircase leads up to three bedrooms, a workspace, and a balcony.
Project Credits:
Builder and structural engineers: Manbul Construction