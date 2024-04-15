This $1.2M Denver Midcentury Is Not Your Average A-Frame

Location: 1884 S Ivy Street, Denver, Colorado

Price: $1,199,000

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 2,136 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "This A-frame model home is unique to this pocket of Virginia Village. It’s been lovingly renovated by the current owners, and you’ll find moments throughout that make it truly special. Light streaming in through ceiling-height triangular windows bounces across the vaulted ceilings through the kitchen and living room. The fully remodeled kitchen is simple, functional, and celebrates natural light. The finished basement (a rarity in most midcentury-modern homes) provides additional living space that can serve as bonus sleeping quarters, a bathroom, storage, and a laundry room. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a covered terrace that celebrates the original beam construction."