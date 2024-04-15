SubscribeSign In
This $1.2M Denver Midcentury Is Not Your Average A-Frame

The revamped residence pairs an edgy facade with minimalist, monochromatic interiors.
Location: 1884 S Ivy Street, Denver, Colorado 

Price: $1,199,000

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 2,136 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "This A-frame model home is unique to this pocket of Virginia Village. It’s been lovingly renovated by the current owners, and you’ll find moments throughout that make it truly special. Light streaming in through ceiling-height triangular windows bounces across the vaulted ceilings through the kitchen and living room. The fully remodeled kitchen is simple, functional, and celebrates natural light. The finished basement (a rarity in most midcentury-modern homes) provides additional living space that can serve as bonus sleeping quarters, a bathroom, storage, and a laundry room. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a covered terrace that celebrates the original beam construction."

The home’s eye-catching facade features glass bricks and an A-frame roof.

The bright and airy interiors are defined by crisp white walls and ceilings.

Expansive glazing and glass doors connect the living area to the adjacent patio.

The home’s bedrooms are outfitted in a serene, monochromatic palette.

A home office is located down the hall, and another workspace can be found in the newly built detached studio.

1884 S Ivy Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed for $1,199,000 by Rachel Sivak of Fantastic Frank Real Estate.

