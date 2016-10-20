A Foxy Bedroom Refresh
View Photos
Bedrooms

A Foxy Bedroom Refresh

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. Based in Savannah, Georgia, this tight-knit studio takes on a range of projects, from residential remodels to gourmet markets and local boutiques. They were tasked with turning a traditional river-view residence into a casual, transitional space for a growing family. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge & West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.

Rethink Design Studio shared the bedroom they designed for the Bartow Point Drive residence.

Rethink Design Studio shared the bedroom they designed for the Bartow Point Drive residence.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 