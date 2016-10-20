A Foxy Bedroom Refresh
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. Based in Savannah, Georgia, this tight-knit studio takes on a range of projects, from residential remodels to gourmet markets and local boutiques. They were tasked with turning a traditional river-view residence into a casual, transitional space for a growing family. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge & West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.