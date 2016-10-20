A Foxy Bedroom Refresh

The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. Based in Savannah, Georgia, this tight-knit studio takes on a range of projects, from residential remodels to gourmet markets and local boutiques. They were tasked with turning a traditional river-view residence into a casual, transitional space for a growing family. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge & West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.