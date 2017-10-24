A Floating Sauna In Sweden

Beautifully integrated into its natural surroundings and context, this floating sauna conceptually links Sweden, Italy, and Japan. The structure stands on a floating platform, connecting the lake to the land and providing a relaxing space for the guests staying in the clients’ small bed and breakfast. Italian design team Small Architecture Workshop provided a creative take on Scandinavian design, while also using Japanese techniques to further blend the sauna into the landscape. Self-built by the studio, the project pays homage to nature and sustainability, with impact on the birch forest minimized by moving the sauna on the surface of the water.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The fir cladding features the traditional Shou Sugi Ban or Yakisugi technique, which burns the surface of the wood to protect the natural material against the elements and parasites. The black finish also helps to integrate the volume into its environment, as the outer walls complement the darkness of the water. The interior boasts alder wood which celebrates Scandinavian tradition. A glazed wall provides stunning views over the lake, helping guests relax completely and contemplate the beauty of nature. This floating sauna project was presented during the Superdesign Show 2017, held at Superstudio Più via Tortona 27, Milano in April 2017. Photographs© Small Architecture Workshop.