A Floating Sauna In Sweden

Beautifully integrated into its natural surroundings and context, this floating sauna conceptually links Sweden, Italy, and Japan. The structure stands on a floating platform, connecting the lake to the land and providing a relaxing space for the guests staying in the clients’ small bed and breakfast. Italian design team Small Architecture Workshop provided a creative take on Scandinavian design, while also using Japanese techniques to further blend the sauna into the landscape. Self-built by the studio, the project pays homage to nature and sustainability, with impact on the birch forest minimized by moving the sauna on the surface of the water.

