Take a Visual Exploration of a Floating Art Haven in Fort Worth, Texas

As a designer at IBM Design in Austin, Texas, @yhkimyh shared a series of photos that highlight the architectural details of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. As one of the oldest museums in Texas, it was originally chartered in 1892 to be the Fort Worth Public Library and Art Gallery. Since then, the site has evolved and was given new life by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in 2002. Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the concrete and glass structure consists of five flat-roofed pavilions that sit on a 1.5-acre pond.