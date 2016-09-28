Take a Visual Exploration of a Floating Art Haven in Fort Worth, Texas
View Photos

Take a Visual Exploration of a Floating Art Haven in Fort Worth, Texas

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

As a designer at IBM Design in Austin, Texas, @yhkimyh shared a series of photos that highlight the architectural details of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. As one of the oldest museums in Texas, it was originally chartered in 1892 to be the Fort Worth Public Library and Art Gallery. Since then, the site has evolved and was given new life by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in 2002. Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the concrete and glass structure consists of five flat-roofed pavilions that sit on a 1.5-acre pond. 

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth holds one of the most prominent collections of post-war art in the U.S.—housing around 3,000 pieces from a range of disciplines. The structure consists of three double-height volumes that look like floating lanterns on a reflective pool.

The 40-foot-high glass and concrete walls are framed in metal and are topped with cantilevered cast-concrete roofs. If you visit the site, you'll find a reflecting pond, landscaped public areas, and an outdoor sculpture garden and terrace.

The Tadao Ando-designed building—which sits opposite from the Kimbell Art Museum—includes 53,000 square feet of gallery space and a 5,600-square-foot educational center.

Do you have a favorite museum? Let us know in the comments—and make sure to follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 