Celebrate the Late Zaha Hadid With a New Book That Highlights Her Unforgettable Work

Zaha Hadid Architects: Redefining Architecture & Design is a comprehensive and visually stunning book that celebrates the work and legacy of Zaha Hadid, one of the 20th century's most esteemed leaders in architecture, design, and urbanism.

"In the hands of a designing architect, a formal repertoire is always also a problem-solving repertoire."—Patrik Schumacher

"The design of the Heydar Aliyev Center (located in Azerbaijan) establishes a continuous, fluid relationship between its surrounding plaza and the building’s interior. The plaza, as the ground surface and accessible to all as part of Baku’s urban design, rises to envelop an equally public interior space, and denotes a sequence of event spaces dedicated to the collective celebration of contemporary and traditional Azeri culture." Excerpt from Zaha Hadid Architects: Redefining Architecture & Design.

Port House, Antwerp (completed in 2016)

As an investigative retrospective, the book is comprehensive and clearly mapped out. Hadid's extensive repertoire is divided between two clear sections: Built Projects and In-Progress Projects (projects that are being posthumously completed). The book opens with Hadid's visionary London Aquatics Centre, which was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics. It concludes with the in-progress project, The Sleuk Rith Institute, "a bold and ambitious project to reconcile the destructive legacy of the Khmer Rouge with Cambodia’s enduring cultural heritage through a focus on the timeless values of justice, memory, and healing."

Dominion Office Building Interior

Each project is afforded its own chapter, with detailed renderings, behind-the-scenes information on philosophy and process, and breathtaking supporting photography.



"The Galaxy SOHO project in central Beijing is an office, retail, and entertainment complex that is an integral part of the city, inspired by the grand scale of Beijing, and designed to create an internal world based on the Chinese theme of the courtyard." - Excerpt from Zaha Hadid Architects: Redefining Architecture & Design

The book offers readers the opportunity to delve into the details of Hadid's groundbreaking projects, such as the Galaxy SOHO complex (pictured above), a leading socio-economic and cultural landmark in modern Beijing. Along with detailed interior and exterior shots of the project, the book offers insight into Hadid's vision of fusing elements of traditional Chinese gathering spaces with a highly functional and fluid layout that's designed to support diverse businesses and the vibrant social and economic hub of central Beijing. The same level of detailed insight is provided for over 10 projects, resulting in a work that can serve as a highly useful learning tool and reference book.

Dominion Office Building in Moscow (completed in 2015)





Zaha Hadid (1950–2016)

"I believe there is no end to experimentation," Zaha Hadid stated of her ambitious approach to architecture and design. This statement encapsulates the highly philosophical and collaborative approach she embraced throughout her career—a career that was abruptly cut short upon her sudden death in 2016 at the age 65.

Concept for Nuragic and Contemporary Art Museum in Sardinia