Celebrate the Late Zaha Hadid With a New Book That Highlights Her Unforgettable Work
Zaha Hadid Architects: Redefining Architecture & Design is a comprehensive and visually stunning book that celebrates the work and legacy of Zaha Hadid, one of the 20th century's most esteemed leaders in architecture, design, and urbanism.
"In the hands of a designing architect, a formal repertoire is always also a problem-solving repertoire."—Patrik Schumacher
As an investigative retrospective, the book is comprehensive and clearly mapped out. Hadid's extensive repertoire is divided between two clear sections: Built Projects and In-Progress Projects (projects that are being posthumously completed). The book opens with Hadid's visionary London Aquatics Centre, which was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics. It concludes with the in-progress project, The Sleuk Rith Institute, "a bold and ambitious project to reconcile the destructive legacy of the Khmer Rouge with Cambodia’s enduring cultural heritage through a focus on the timeless values of justice, memory, and healing."
Each project is afforded its own chapter, with detailed renderings, behind-the-scenes information on philosophy and process, and breathtaking supporting photography.
The book offers readers the opportunity to delve into the details of Hadid's groundbreaking projects, such as the Galaxy SOHO complex (pictured above), a leading socio-economic and cultural landmark in modern Beijing. Along with detailed interior and exterior shots of the project, the book offers insight into Hadid's vision of fusing elements of traditional Chinese gathering spaces with a highly functional and fluid layout that's designed to support diverse businesses and the vibrant social and economic hub of central Beijing. The same level of detailed insight is provided for over 10 projects, resulting in a work that can serve as a highly useful learning tool and reference book.
"I believe there is no end to experimentation," Zaha Hadid stated of her ambitious approach to architecture and design. This statement encapsulates the highly philosophical and collaborative approach she embraced throughout her career—a career that was abruptly cut short upon her sudden death in 2016 at the age 65.
Zaha Hadid's expansive and generous view of architecture continues to touch all those who encounter her work, while her own work continues to evolve in the posthumous projects carried out by her firm. Finally, her legacy continues to inspire new generations of architects, designers, and urban planners.