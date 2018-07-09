A Hurricane-Resistant Dome House Near Charleston Asks $4.9M
When Hurricane Hugo destroyed their beachfront home in 1989, the homeowners requested the rebuild to be more resilient. The resulting house, built in 1991 and named the "Eye of the Storm," combines steel, concrete, and glass in a roofless, 650-ton dome. It's now on the market for the first time since construction.
According to the real estate listing, "the shell of this monolithic...structure repels bad weather," while also providing the ideal "theater for nature’s beauty." Glass openings are stepped back from the domed exterior in order to create abundant deck space and balconies oriented to take in the ocean views.
Inside, curved concrete walls form every room in the 3,571-square-foot house, which is comprised of three bedrooms and four baths, with an additional 526 square feet on the ground floor that includes a storage room, bathroom, and two shower rooms.
2851 Marshall Blvd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina is now being listed by Pareto Real Estate for $4.995M. See the full listing here.
