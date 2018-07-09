A Hurricane-Resistant Dome House Near Charleston Asks $4.9M

When Hurricane Hugo destroyed their beachfront home in 1989, the homeowners requested the rebuild to be more resilient. The resulting house, built in 1991 and named the "Eye of the Storm," combines steel, concrete, and glass in a roofless, 650-ton dome. It's now on the market for the first time since construction.



The home's unique architecture was a collaboration between architect X Dilling and builder George Paul, and its distinctive shape makes it stand out in its Sullivan Beach neighborhood.

The "Eye of the Storm" sits on a .48-acre lot fronting the beach, only 230 feet from the water.

According to the real estate listing, "the shell of this monolithic...structure repels bad weather," while also providing the ideal "theater for nature’s beauty." Glass openings are stepped back from the domed exterior in order to create abundant deck space and balconies oriented to take in the ocean views.

A private, 159-square-foot deck off the master bedroom is a prime viewing platform.

A generous 889 square feet of deck space wraps the back of the home.

Inside, curved concrete walls form every room in the 3,571-square-foot house, which is comprised of three bedrooms and four baths, with an additional 526 square feet on the ground floor that includes a storage room, bathroom, and two shower rooms.

The main floor has an open living, dining, and kitchen area with unobstructed views since support beams were unnecessary for the domed structure. The floors are concrete with a decorative finish.

A custom kitchen with granite counters was installed as part of a 2018 renovation.

The lines of the fireplace column echo the exterior geometry.

Organic curvatures shape interior walls.

A low-lying vegetative barrier separates the home from the beach.

The view from the deck off the main floor.