This Awesome Shipping Container Home Can Be Yours For $125K

The home, newly available for purchase and relocation, is listed at an attainable $125,000 . The one-bedroom, one-bath, 720-square-foot home is a sleek and modern abode with handmade finishings, many done by Kelly himself.

After living in hyper-connected Seattle, architect and builder Ty Kelley relocated to off-the-grid Livingston, Montana, to build a slick, glass-accented shipping container home.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

"A lot of it is reclaimed materials," Kelly explains. "I built the counters myself out of two-by-two, all out of leftover lumber, and the wood flooring is reclaimed as well." Natural wood elements extend from the interior to the outside of the home, where the container is partially wrapped in wooden planking.

The back of the property is lined with glass to take advantage of the sweeping Montana views, as well as an outdoor shower to even more fully embrace the Treasure State.

The home also features traditional features such as a wood stove (to really get into the rustic spirit), as well as contemporary conveniences like a dishwasher and washer and dryer—because roughing it should never be, well, rough.

To learn more about the home, visit the listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.