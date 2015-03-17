A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge
View Photos

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge

Add to
Like
Share
By Hope Winsborough
Drawing inspiration from the Hebrew alphabet, architects Elihu Siegman and Michael Silverman dreamt up an adaptive structure to fit a difficult site in Asheville, North Carolina.

On a steeply sloping ridge in Asheville, North Carolina, architects Elihu Siegman and Michael Silverman were tasked with creating a host of personals spaces while capturing scenic views of the surrounding mountains. 

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 1 of 10 -

The house perches above a sweeping landscape. Its standing-seam galvalume roof-scape mimics the surrounding mountains. The main living space, which is lined in cedar, intersects two bedroom wings clad in Hardie board.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Confined by ordinance to an angular 15 percent of a five-acre parcel, the structure is inspired by the first letter of Hebrew alphabet—aleph, a strong diagonal central line flanked by two smaller accent strokes that conveys "the idea of creative origins and the ineffable qualities of the site," according Siegman. 

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 2 of 10 -

The lower level, finished in stucco and containing studios and guest rooms, blends into the natural contours of the site. The retractable door connects the woodworking studio to an outdoor workspace.

Photo Categories:

Graduated levels of sophistication—in construction, functionality and feel—are conjoined by sustainable elements, locally crafted components, and site-harvested materials. From the lower-level’s private woodshop and ceramics studio, to the main level’s dramatically cantilevered living space, the home is responsive to its site throughout.  

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 3 of 10 -

The home's dynamic form shapes various outdoor spaces within a tight footprint. Here, a concrete patio serves as an outdoor grilling/dining space and incorporates storage for the Rais wood-burning stove inside. Salvaged stone from the site is incorporated into 1,800 feet of outdoor decorative and retaining walls.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 4 of 10 -

A dramatic cantilever forms the home's communal living space.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 5 of 10 -

The flooring in the main living area is made of white oak, which was harvested on-site. In the dining area, Camerich’s Waltz chairs surround a solid bamboo Laguna table by Maria Yee.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 6 of 10 -

Douglass fir cabinetry fabricated by local artisans echoes the living area’s strong horizontal lines. The cast concrete countertops and island are by Asheville’s Mandala Design. Schonbek’s Geometrix crystal pendant lights add a touch of glamour.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 7 of 10 -

A window beside the centrally-located staircase looks out over the surrounding mountains.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 8 of 10 -

The stainless steel railing was fabricated by local firm Portable Welding.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 9 of 10 -

A children's bunkroom features custom built-ins with large storage drawers.

A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge - Photo 10 of 10 -

A built-in cedar hot tub, accessible from living area as well as through a pivot-window in the master bath, offers a dramatic view of the mountains and surrounding woodlands.