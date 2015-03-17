A Contemporary North Carolina Home Navigates a Tricky Site Atop a Ridge

Drawing inspiration from the Hebrew alphabet, architects Elihu Siegman and Michael Silverman dreamt up an adaptive structure to fit a difficult site in Asheville, North Carolina.
On a steeply sloping ridge in Asheville, North Carolina, architects Elihu Siegman and Michael Silverman were tasked with creating a host of personals spaces while capturing scenic views of the surrounding mountains.
Confined by ordinance to an angular 15 percent of a five-acre parcel, the structure is inspired by the first letter of Hebrew alphabet—aleph, a strong diagonal central line flanked by two smaller accent strokes that conveys "the idea of creative origins and the ineffable qualities of the site," according Siegman.
Graduated levels of sophistication—in construction, functionality and feel—are conjoined by sustainable elements, locally crafted components, and site-harvested materials. From the lower-level’s private woodshop and ceramics studio, to the main level’s dramatically cantilevered living space, the home is responsive to its site throughout.