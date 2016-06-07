A Clock That Alters Your Perception Of Time

The design follows up on his hugely successful ThePresent clock which instead of counting minutes and hours, showed the passage of the seasons on a 365-day rotation. Today provides a middle ground between ThePresent and a classic timepiece. It makes a full rotation in 24 hours and has a beautifully designed face inspired by the colors of the sky at an altitude of 30,000 feet and the awe-inspiring feeling of gazing across the top of a blanket of clouds towards the deep blue sky. Dawn, noon, dusk, and midnight in corresponding hues provide the only markings on the clock, mirroring the way people related to time for tens of thousands of years. "Living with Today stretches your perception of time to make space for all of the things in life that cannot be counted," says Scott Thrift. The clock aims to not only to help switch people’s perception of time, but to also regulate sleep patterns and bring a sense of balance to each day. Today is designed in three versions: two bamboo clocks for the desk and wall, and an 11" glass and steel wall clock. All of them work with two AA batteries which are meant to last for at least 3 years. Proving that people understand the importance of living in the present, the Kickstarter campaign surpassed its goal in the first day, reaching 200% in less than 24 hours. You can pre-order Today at a reduced price by becoming a backer. The first clocks will be shipped from December 2016. Photography by Kenneth Bachor.

