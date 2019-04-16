A Brick-Clad Modern Family Home in Chicago
A Brick-Clad Modern Family Home in Chicago

By Chris Bentley
Once ashamed of his lackluster Chicago abode, architect Brad Lynch tore it down and started over with a family home that’s part retreat and part public stage.

After 16 years in a nondescript bungalow, Brad Lynch was tired of being the architect who hid his own house. The Brininstool + Lynch founding principal demurred requests from high-end residential clients who wanted to see his home in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. In a rare concession, he drove one persistent client past the house. As Lynch puts it: "After seeing the outside, he did not want to see the inside."

