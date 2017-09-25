Renovation: A Breezy Modern Addition Opens Up a Historic Melbourne Home

Since the house is located within a "heritage street" of Melbourne, they were prohibited from making any radical architectural modifications visible from the street. As a result, the addition was built at the rear of the house and includes two stories of new construction that principally features a large living, dining, and kitchen space that opens to the backyard. This expansive and flexible arrangement now accommodates the sons and their friends. Additionally, the material palette is rugged and designed to withstand the wear and tear from nature and the young inhabitants over the long term.

