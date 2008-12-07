A Bookstore Made from Remainders

Rockers from the Silversun Pickups and the Flaming Lips were in attendance during the opening festivities at the 1,800-square-foot store, which was designed by Los Angeles architect Thomas Robertson of Ripple Design. Custom wood-and-steel shelving is one of Ripple's specialties, and Stories is stacked with it. Smart eco-elements include reading tables made from recycled lumber left over from the demolition, and salvaged bookcases from the late, great Dutton's, the famed L.A. independent bookstore that recently closed its doors. Bookstore-karma-wise, that's like incorporating a little bit of the original House That Ruth Built into the new Yankee Stadium.