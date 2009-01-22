A Bolder Key Holder





Eggflat Mini by Josh Jakus



The mountains and valleys that characterize Bay Area designer Josh Jakus’ Eggflat Mini (made of industrial wool felt, an eco-friendly material fabricated from factory excess wool and mixed fibers) become the perfect places for all your personal items.



joshjakus.com







Cubby by Materious Design



The designing duo at Chicago’s Materious Design group created Cubby as more than just a hook but as a volume in which to store small items such as wallets and watches.



materious.com







Lunchbox Birdfeeder by Perch!



Although its intended design is to hold birdfood, the sleek design and playful colors of the Lunchbox Birdfeed, along with its large opening, also make it a nice spot to tuck your belongings when you get home.



perchdesign.net







Magnetter by Thea Yuzyk for Umbra



For keychain collectors, the magnetic key panel and letter holder is a nice solution—as long as your momentos aren’t too heavy—and the top lip is large enough to cradle your phone or wallet.



umbra.com







Rechenbeispiel by Nils Holger Moormann



German designer Nils Holger Moormann’s Rechenbeispiel design gets it all done with coat hooks, key holders, storage space for the everyday stuff in addition to mirrors and memo boards. Plus, with its modular design, you can get exactly what you need.



moormann.de