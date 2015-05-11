8 Things to See at Designjunction Edit New York

On May 15-18, 2015, designjunction edit will host a satellite show in New York for NYCxDesign week. Known for its London and Milan showcases, this is the first time the fair will be held stateside. In anticipation of the event, we've gathered a few things we're most excited to see. Be sure to join us for Dwell Presents, a series of live discussions moderated by Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron on Friday, May 15.
Over the course of four days, over 25 brands will transform the ArtBeam space in Chelsea into a celebration of global design.
Designjunction edit will be held at 540 West 21st Street, and is open during the following hours:
On Friday, May 15, Dwell Presents will host intimate conversations with industry leaders. Moderated by Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron, the back-to-back discussions kick off at 7:15 p.m. with Glenn Adamson, the director of the Museum of Arts and Design. Before joining the museum in 2013, the design historian and curator was formerly the Head of Research at the Victoria and Albert museum. Adamson will be joined by designer Vivian Beer, known for her bold, contemporary furniture and public installations. Beer's work is currently on view in "Pathmakers: Women in Art, Craft and Design, Midcentury and Today," on view at MAD through September 2015.
Friday, May 15: 11 am - 9 pm
At 7:45 p.m., Dameron will lead a discussion with renowned British designer Tom Dixon. From his iconic pendant lights to his refined interiors, Dixon has established himself as a leading force in the design world.
Saturday, May 16: 11 am - 7 pm
At 8:20 p.m., Dwell Presents will invite Lee Broom to the stage. Broom is a British product designer who has over 50 designs to his name, from marble tube lights to delicate glassware. The winner of the British Designer of the Year award in 2012, he has also designed a number of interiors.
Sunday, May 17: 11 am - 6 pm
One of the brands on view is London studio H, who is teaming up with British textile designer Ptolemy Mann to present custom versions of the Loom collection, colored with traditional dying techniques.
Monday, May 18: 11 am - 4 pm
Muuto will display its Balance vases, a clever set that uses magnets to enable gravity-defying angles.
Independent bike company Tokyobike will launch a new, lightweight bike designed in collaboration with New Balance.
At the show, tech accessories brand Native Union will release an iPhone case with a back cut from a block of marble.
designjunction edit New York will also host Studio North & Prototype, a show within a show dedicated to newly formed, independent design firms.