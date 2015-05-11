8 Things to See at Designjunction Edit New York

On Friday, May 15, Dwell Presents will host intimate conversations with industry leaders. Moderated by Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron, the back-to-back discussions kick off at 7:15 p.m. with Glenn Adamson, the director of the Museum of Arts and Design. Before joining the museum in 2013, the design historian and curator was formerly the Head of Research at the Victoria and Albert museum. Adamson will be joined by designer Vivian Beer, known for her bold, contemporary furniture and public installations. Beer's work is currently on view in "Pathmakers: Women in Art, Craft and Design, Midcentury and Today," on view at MAD through September 2015.