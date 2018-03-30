8 Things to Consider When Choosing Retractable Glass Walls

Deciding between a folding, stacking or pocketing multi-slide system depends on more than just aesthetics—intended use, traffic flow, and room layout also come into play when thinking about size, placement, and opening direction.

Intended Use

The size and placement of a glass door system should be determined by its purpose: are the doors for creating flexible living spaces or for achieving a better view? You may also want to install an additional glazed door for daily use as an alternative to opening the entire system. Expected traffic flow can dictate the best opening direction whether it’s to the left, right, or down the middle.

Room Layout

You’ll also need to consider how the room is furnished and how that may affect the glass wall system. Those interested in folding doors need to decide if the folding panels, which stack at 90-degree angles, are best suited for in-swing or out-swing depending on the surroundings and performance requirements. It’s also best to avoid placing heavy furniture around the system. For stacking doors, panels will need to stack to the same side where the least amount of furniture is. With pocketing doors, furnishing is less of an issue.