How-To & Guides

8 Quick Tips for Saving Water (and Money) at Home

By Michele Koh Morollo
There's no doubt Mother Nature—and your wallet—will thank you for following these quick, easy tips.

Earth Day may have come and gone, but that’s no reason to discontinue doing your bit for the environment by conserving water at home. Although these eight tips are quick, easy, and simple, they will produce dramatic change, especially if we all take part.

1. Turn Off Faucets 

Whether you're brushing your teeth, shaving, or simply washing your hands and face, it's important to always turn of the tap. Bathroom faucets release about two gallons of water a minute, so you can save hundreds of gallons per month if you simply turn faucets off until it’s time to rinse. 

2. Fix Leaky Faucets 

To prevent water loss, make sure none of your faucets are leaking, as even the smallest of leaks can waste as much as 20 gallons of water per day. More so, a leaking toilet can waste roughly 200 gallons each day. 

3. Skip the Half-Loads 

Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so if possible, wait until you have a full load before running your next cycle. 

4. Catch and Reuse 

To further conserve, use a bucket to capture water under your colander when you rinse vegetables and fruits. You can then reuse this water for watering plants or cleaning outdoor areas. More so, you can even put a bucket under your shower to catch any water that would otherwise drain away. 

5. Fill Up Your Sink When Washing Dishes 

Instead of running a steady stream of water to wash plates one at a time, fill the sink up and wash your dishes and cutlery in a warm, soapy bath. Once the grease and food particles have been removed, quickly rinse the items under the faucet. According to the EPA, this method uses half the amount of water you would use washing each item under a running faucet. 

6. Cover Your Pool 

When you’re not using your pool, make sure to properly cover it. This can reduce evaporation and also decrease the amount of replacement water needed by about 30 to 50 percent. 

7. Install a Water Storage Tank 

Place water tanks (these can even be simple 55-gallon drums) under gutters and downspouts outside of your house to collect rainwater falling from the roof. By doing so, you can then use this water for gardening, etc. You can also filter this water and reuse it for showering. 

8. Switch to Water-Efficient Home Appliances  

Older washing machines, toilets, faucets, and dishwashers tend to use more water than newer, eco-friendly models. So, if possible, swap your water-hungry, old appliances for greener ones that use less water.  

