7 Natural Cleaning Recipes You Can Whip Up in Minutes

Coming back to a spotless home is a relief, but the cleaning products we use can actually be irritants—many off-the-shelf products are a cocktail of synthetic chemicals, and with frequent and prolonged use, they can be harmful to our health and the environment.

Certain household cleaning sprays, for example, have been known to increase the risk of asthma, while more toxic products can irritate the eyes, cause allergies, or even chemical burns.

Avoid the nasty effects of synthetic chemicals by using one these all-natural, DIY solutions instead.

1. All-Purpose Cleaner