7 Modern Architects at Home
Francesca Molteni—of the Italian family who owns Molteni & C, among others—curated the exhibition "Where Architects Live," which was held at Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2014. Molteni visited the private homes of eight world-renowned architects to conduct interviews and film their domestic spaces with the help of scenographer Davide Pizzigoni. The exhibition recreated the private "rooms" of Shigeru Ban, Mario Bellini, David Chipperfield, Shigeru Ban, Mario Bellini, David Chipperfield, Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, Marcio Kogan, Daniel Libeskind, Bijoy Jain/Studio Mumbai, and the late Zaha Hadid. By revealing the details of these architects’ chosen environments, we're given a chance to understand their obsessions and visions for living.
Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas
