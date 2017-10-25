8 Inspiring Minimalist Bathrooms
8 Inspiring Minimalist Bathrooms

By Kelsey Keith
Streamline your plumbing and simplify your bathing ritual with inspiration from these minimalist bathrooms in the Dwell canon.

Regardless of whether your morning hygiene routine is laborious or basic, a streamlined, Zen-inspired bathroom space can put you in the right state of mind to face a hectic day. Here we've rounded up some stellar minimalist bathroom environments from the Dwell archives.

The minimalist bathroom of actress, Glee star, and Los Angeles resident Jayma Mays boasts Cararra marble surfaces, Hansgrohe faucets and shower fixtures, and a skylight by Velux.

For further reading, we recommend 101: Bathrooms, a handy primer on selecting materials to suit your budget and modern aesthetic.

This coolly modern sanctuary in Denmark echoes the elegant austerity of resident Nick Zappon's films. The master bathroom was constructed in concrete with a circular bathtub and accompanied by a parallel circular cutaway in the roof that allows contemplative bathers to view the stars from the tub.

Two college friends—and now, design studio partners at Atherton Keener—built a joint residence in Phoenix, Arizona that is the best expression of their appreciation for minimalism. Jay Atherton made the bathtub and sinks by hand, out of marine-grade plywood held together with aluminum spline joints and dyed with Behlen Solar Lux in jet black. To make them waterproof, he coated every surface in a thick layer of West System marine epoxy, popular with builders of wooden boats.

For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.

The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom of this slatted, light-filled Sydney home via skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.

Even better than minimalist is green and minimalist. Just ask Eric Garcetti, environmental crusader and now-mayor of Los Angeles! By putting solar power and recycled materials to use, he and his partner transformed a mid-century house in Echo Park into a sustainable home with garden terraces and panoramic views. The sleek master bath includes a walk-in tub hemmed in with seamless glass walls.

Minimalist doesn't have to mean monochromatic or marble. The Gaboon-plywood walls of the McKenzie residence in New Zealand flow through into the bathroom without a door to get in the way.

