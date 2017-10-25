View Photos
8 Inspiring Minimalist Bathrooms
By Kelsey Keith
Streamline your plumbing and simplify your bathing ritual with inspiration from these minimalist bathrooms in the Dwell canon.
Regardless of whether your morning hygiene routine is laborious or basic, a streamlined, Zen-inspired bathroom space can put you in the right state of mind to face a hectic day. Here we've rounded up some stellar minimalist bathroom environments from the Dwell archives.
