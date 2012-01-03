View Photos
8 Bright Modern Table Lamps
By Diana Budds
Searching high and low for your ideal table lamp? Brighter days are ahead.
Capable of casting a warm glow or shining as bright as high noon, a lamp can define a space and give it character. Looking to set the mood for a night in? Need a direct beam for your nighttime reading? We plugged in, turned on, and tested out an array of lamps, from a futuristic LED to a retro walnut model, to see how they shine.
