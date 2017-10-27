6 Well-Designed Hostels For the Minimalist Traveler

Young travelers are seeking experience-driven accommodations that provide them opportunities to meet other travelers at a low cost. These hostel goers are spending more time on the road—and in turn, driving this rise of hostel travel.



Unlike versions in the past, new, well-designed hostels feature unexpected amenities, including design-focused interiors, private rooms, dry cleaning, social events, bicycle rentals, libraries, and media centers. These 6 examples from across the globe have figured out the fine line between what you need to be comfortable, and what you don't really need at all.

Constructed out of brightly-painted shipping containers stacked on top of each other, The Ccasa Hostel houses bunk bed rooms that are connected by aerial bridges with giant overhanging communal hammocks. Located in Nha Trang and designed by TAK Architects, the hostel is organized into different functional zones that reflect the organization of a typical Vietnamese courtyard home.