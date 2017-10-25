View Photos
7 Warehouse Conversions: Turning Industrial Buildings Into Modern Commercial Spaces
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
When it comes to repurposing old buildings, warehouses hold tons of potential.
Not only do they offer plenty of floor space, but they also usually have high ceilings and unique architectural details. Though they can be challenging to work with, they provide an interesting framework for architects and designers, especially when it comes to creating commercial buildings. Here, we take a look at seven warehouse conversions that have resulted in noteworthy commercial, leisure, and communal spaces.
Art Deco Warehouse Becomes a Collaborate Office
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.