7 Warehouse Conversions: Turning Industrial Buildings Into Modern Commercial Spaces
Renovations

By Michele Koh Morollo
When it comes to repurposing old buildings, warehouses hold tons of potential.

Not only do they offer plenty of floor space, but they also usually have high ceilings and unique architectural details. Though they can be challenging to work with, they provide an interesting framework for architects and designers, especially when it comes to creating commercial buildings. Here, we take a look at seven warehouse conversions that have resulted in noteworthy commercial, leisure, and communal spaces.

Art Deco Warehouse Becomes a Collaborate Office

This old Art Deco warehouse in Melbourne’s inner city was transformed into Gwynne Street Studio by Melbourne practice Biasol. It's now home to two separate creative businesses that exist symbiotically within the space.

Though the steel trusses and brick walls of the original warehouse were retained, the architects installed a transparent roof to flood the interiors with sunlight.&nbsp;

In an agricultural town in Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, a derelict sake warehouse was salvaged by the people of the town and turned into a community venue with an interior stage for meetings and performances.

New circular plinths, a nod to stepping stones found in Japanese gardens, surround the structure to activate the vacant areas of the building lot. Extending to the outdoors, the stage invites engagement from passersby.

In the hands of Biasol, this heritage-listed London warehouse from the 1870s became a cool Art Deco-inspired restaurant called Clerkenwell Grind.

Designed by Asylum and Zarch Collaborative, this converted warehouse along the Singapore River boasts a lobby with vaulted ceilings that puts a spotlight on the original pulley systems that were commonly found in godowns (shown in the cover photo above).

The hotel voluminous rooms with high ceilings, concrete walls, and exposed beams. Shown here is the River View Mezzanine that includes two levels, a library, and a view of the Singapore River.

A former warehouse and auto repair shop in Portland was fitted with 11 skylights and a glass atrium in the center, and turned into a chilled-out venue for live music performances.

Linda Hutchins and John Montague hired Works Partnership Architecture to turn the industrial structure into a versatile live/work space.

Painter Jocelyn Rahm and furniture reclaimer Robert Rahm set up Beam &amp; Anchor—a workshop and retail space for furniture craftsmen—in a two-level Portland warehouse.

Stocking home goods, accessories, and furniture by close to 400 artisans and makers, the shop is equal doses global and homegrown.

Housed within an old warehouse that was used during the Japanese occupation of China, this minimalist, riverside boutique hotel has white-and-blonde wood walls and clean-lined furniture that give the guest rooms a Scandinavian, loft-like feel.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Shown here are the interiors at Waterhouse at South Bund in Shanghai, China.

