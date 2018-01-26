7 Romantic Palm Springs Getaways

Palm Springs is home to hip, revamped boutique hotels with interesting histories, and architecture and interiors inspired by midcentury and Spanish revival styles.

We look at seven beautifully designed escapes that are perfect for a party of two. 1. La Serena Villas Built in 1833 and renovated by award-winning architect May Sung in 2016, the 18 villas of La Serena each have their own private outdoor patio with fire pit and claw foot bathtub. Set against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, the hotel’s interiors were thoughtfully furnished by Avenue Interior Design. | Book Now

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. Del Marcos Hotel Built in 1947, the Del Marcos Hotel was architect William Francis Cody's first independent commission, and a project that launched his career as one of the most influential desert modern architects. Located close to Downtown Palm Springs, in the historic Tennis Club neighborhood, the hotel’s 17 rooms are furnished with midcentury modern furniture, and décor that complement’s the building's cheerful facade. | Book Now

3. The Rossi Hotel In between the majestic San Jacinto Mountains and Downtown Palm Springs, The Rossi Hotel was original a well-known hotel named The Wigwam in the 1920s. The eight generous suites here each have their own mountain view private patios with Jacuzzis, and are decorated in different themes. | Book Now

4. Sparrows Lodge Built in 1952, and originally called Castle’s Red Bar, the property was previously owned by MGM actor Don Castle, and was a popular resort among the Hollywood elite. In 2013, it received an extensive overhaul, and is now Sparrows Lodge, a modern rustic retreat with russet red walls, floors with inlaid pebbles, exposed beam ceilings, and bathrooms with horse trough bathtubs. | Book Now

5. Arrive Designed by architect Chris Pardo, co-founder of Pasedena-based hospitality group ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, this hotel features furniture and artwork by local artists and craftspeople from Coachella Valley. | Book Now

6. Holiday House Located in Downtown Palm Springs, Holiday House was designed by Palm Springs modernist architect Herbert W. Burns as a hotel in 1951, before undergoing a modern transformation by interior designer Mark D. Sikes. Staying true to its midcentury roots, the 28-room hotel has a Tropicana feel with Gio Ponti-inspired tile work in the bar and dynamic artwork that includes pieces by David Hockney, Roy Liechtenstein, and Herb Ritts. | Book Now