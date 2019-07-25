Try Dwell+ For Free
These 8 Homes in Texas Will Convert You Into a Prefab Fanatic
Exclusive + Prefab Homes

These 8 Homes in Texas Will Convert You Into a Prefab Fanatic

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
From shipping containers to multi-modular holiday retreats, these sleek prefabs prove style does not have to be compromised with off-site construction.

Acclaimed for being cost-efficient, sustainable, and stylish, it's no wonder why prefabricated homes are being embraced with open arms. Although these carefully crafted properties are popping up all across the globe, we can't get enough of the prefab action currently taking place in Texas. Keep scrolling to see eight of our favorite designs below.

We Can’t Do This Without You

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ For Free

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.