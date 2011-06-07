7 Portable BBQ Grills We Love

Nothing says summer like a charbroiled hamburger, and you don’t need a big backyard to get fired up on grilling. We toted these seven mini barbecues around the Bay Area to test their portability and then set up shop for a day of backyard burger flipping. With briquettes glowing, patties sizzling, and veggies roasting, we rated each barbecue’s design, ease of use, and culinary properties. Read on to find out what was hot and what was not.

