7 Modern Laundry Rooms
View Photos

7 Modern Laundry Rooms

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Many of us are guilty of thinking of laundry rooms as unremarkable or unattractive parts of our home that don't require much design consideration. But this doesn't have to be the case.

Rather than setting up your laundry area like a boring utility room, why not design a modern space that's both functional and sleek at the same time? Take a look at seven examples here.

The Art of Washing

In Boston’s South End, architect Anne Barrett of 30E Design has revamped a laundry room in a traditional brownstone. Illuminated by a bundle of fiber-optic cables, it's more of an art installation than a hub for domestic chores.&nbsp;

In Boston’s South End, architect Anne Barrett of 30E Design has revamped a laundry room in a traditional brownstone. Illuminated by a bundle of fiber-optic cables, it's more of an art installation than a hub for domestic chores. 

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Designed by Miami firm One D+B Architecture, this laundry room with a large window has tons of natural light, tall wardrobes, and plenty of clean and simple warm wood.&nbsp;

Designed by Miami firm One D+B Architecture, this laundry room with a large window has tons of natural light, tall wardrobes, and plenty of clean and simple warm wood. 

Photo Categories:
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist gray walls, a backsplash of subway tiles, built-in cabinetry, and a large sliding door that opens out to the garden—perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.&nbsp;

Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist gray walls, a backsplash of subway tiles, built-in cabinetry, and a large sliding door that opens out to the garden—perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying. 

Photo Categories:
In a Japanese home designed by Koizumisekkei, mirrors and a slim shelf made of raw wood and metal line one side of the wall, creating the illusion of expansiveness in the laundry room.

In a Japanese home designed by Koizumisekkei, mirrors and a slim shelf made of raw wood and metal line one side of the wall, creating the illusion of expansiveness in the laundry room.

In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom look out into a courtyard from the second floor. &nbsp;

In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom look out into a courtyard from the second floor.  

The homeowners of this New Zealand home have found a practical and passively sustainable alternative to a dryer as they hang their clothes out to dry in the ventilated space beneath the first floor of their house.&nbsp;

The homeowners of this New Zealand home have found a practical and passively sustainable alternative to a dryer as they hang their clothes out to dry in the ventilated space beneath the first floor of their house. 

Designed by Russian practice INT2 Architecture, this Scandinavian-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia has a commodious pastel-colored laundry room with a compact sewing nook. &nbsp;

Designed by Russian practice INT2 Architecture, this Scandinavian-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia has a commodious pastel-colored laundry room with a compact sewing nook.  

Shop For Your Modern Laundry Room

Medina Mercantile Large Woven Storage Basket
Medina Mercantile Large Woven Storage Basket
Food52
Laundry, toys, linens, magazines… there’s no end to what you can store in this easy-going, looks-good-anywhere woven basket. Handcrafted in Ghana from wild grasses, the weave is tight and sturdy, so the basket will stand up straight on its own.
Shop
Menu Bath Towel Ladder
Menu Bath Towel Ladder
Menu
Light, uniform lines and rounded bases create a bathroom series characterized by understated elegance. This is all that is needed to create a pleasingly clean focal point in your bathroom. With functional details all around, the new Bath series from Menu is both hygienic and user-friendly.
Shop
Skagerak Fionia Folding Stool/Table - Black Stained Oak
Skagerak Fionia Folding Stool/Table - Black Stained Oak
HORNE
The Fionia Stool is an expression of brilliant design and workmanship. The stool is elegant even when folded. It can be used in every room of the home, as a footstool, side table, bedside table or as a stand for flowers.
Shop
Kartell Rail Towel Rail
Kartell Rail Towel Rail
Lumens
The Kartell Rail Towel Rail is able to accommodate any contemporary bathroom with its simple form and array of transparent colors and sizes. Made out of lightweight yet solid PMMA plastic, Rail mounts easily to the wall to hold and complement your best hand or bath towels.
Shop
Menu Stick System
Menu Stick System
HORNE
The Stick System by Menu A/S is a shelving unit that is versatile, strong, beautiful and easy to assemble in a variety of configurations to suit any need.
Shop
Blomus Menoto Towel Rack
Blomus Menoto Towel Rack
Lumens
A touch of European elegance, designed to pamper you and your towels. Created by Floz Design, the Blomus MENOTO Towel Stand features two sleek stainless steel towel holders attached to an artificial stone base.
Shop