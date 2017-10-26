7 Incredible Island Villas in Indonesia

Whether you're a surfer, scuba diver, water sports enthusiast, yogi, or just someone who can’t get enough of tropical living, a visit to Indonesia will turn your island fantasies into a reality.



While destinations like Bali and Lombok are well-known tourist meccas, Indonesia has many other beautiful places you can visit that are off the beaten path, each offering their own unique experience.

To enjoy these islands in the lap of luxury, consider booking a stay at one of these sumptuous Indonesian villas.