7 Incredible Island Villas in Indonesia
By Michele Koh Morollo
The islands of Indonesia are a dream come true for anyone hankering for some sun, the sea, vibrant marine life, delicious food, and exotic culture.

Whether you're a surfer, scuba diver, water sports enthusiast, yogi, or just someone who can’t get enough of tropical living, a visit to Indonesia will turn your island fantasies into a reality. 

While destinations like Bali and Lombok are well-known tourist meccas, Indonesia has many other beautiful places you can visit that are off the beaten path, each offering their own unique experience. 

To enjoy these islands in the lap of luxury, consider booking a stay at one of these sumptuous Indonesian villas. 

Wakatobi Dive Resort, Southeast Sulawesi

Surrounded by protected coral reefs and thriving marine life, this dive resort in Southeast Sulawesi has spacious ocean-view villas with outdoor spa showers. The island can only be reached through a private three-hour charter flight from Bali, so expect a high level of exclusivity.

Inspired by Indonesian arts and crafts with a thoroughly modern twist, this eco-friendly resort has two types of villas. Both come with their own private pool, forest views, and warm, earth-toned decor.

One of the three tiny islands off the northwestern coast of Lombok, Gili Trawangan—with its sandy, palm-fringed beaches—has a reputation as a party island with plenty of cool restaurants, beach clubs, and bars. If you want to dance the night away but enjoy some peace and quiet during the day, then these villas are perfect for you. Plus, each includes a private pool and shaded outdoor lounge.

Designed by Canadian architect David Lombardi and set along an almost deserted beach in Lombok, this five-bedroom modern architectural gem has a torch-lined timber pathway and a guesthouse built into a manmade, grass-covered hill.&nbsp;

The villas in this estate can be rented out individually for single travellers or couples, or the entire estate can be rented out to families and large groups. Overlooking a surf site and close to numerous stunning reefs, the villas harmonize Sumbanese and contemporary design, and are all surrounded by lush gardens.

Located on the 17-hectare Cempedak, a private island off the east coast of Bintan, the beach and sea view villas here are constructed with local "alang alang" grass roofs and handcrafted bamboo to promote natural ventilation.&nbsp;

If you want to escape the crowds while in Bali, the clean-lined villas at Soori Bali are ideal. Designed by architect Soo K. Chan—founder of SCDA Architects—and his wife Ling Fu, the modern villas pay homage to the local culture with materials like stone from nearby village quarries, and ornaments crafted out of terra-cotta and ceramic by Balinese artisans.&nbsp;

