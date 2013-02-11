7 Great Reads You May Have Missed

Now rented out as an office/retail space, the downstairs contains a kitchen, which is fitted with Ikea lamps and steel shelving by Azevedo. For the flooring she glued down fiber-cement HardiePanel siding more commonly used for building walls, both because of its resemblance to concrete and its price of one dollar per square foot.

When done right, open kitchen shelving is a storage approach that's both visually attractive and highly functional—favorite pieces and tools are elevated to display status, and everything is within easy reach. When done wrong, an open storage plan can quickly make for a cluttered mess. The trick is all in the clever use of space. Here, six kitchens with open shelving solutions that work.

6 Great Appliances for Small Kitchens

The world is shrinking, dear readers, and it doesn't show any signs of stopping. With the latest micro-apartments going up in San Francisco as we speak, the need for space-saving product design seems to be the only thing getting bigger. Click through the first of our small space series for six clever and chic space-saving kitchen appliances.

18 Common Design Mistakes to Avoid

Did you know? We've recently launched a national partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Throughout 2013, look to Dwell and ASID to bring you loads of interior design advice and ideas. This week, we asked 18 members, accomplished interior designers all, to weigh in on some of the most common design mistakes people make—and how to avoid making them!

All About Japanese Soaking Tubs

For centuries, Japanese enjoyed the country’s thousands of outdoor hot springs, so it’s no surprise deep soaking became popular indoors, too. Relaxing in steaming neck-high water marks the end of each day for many families, a custom catching on in the West as homeowners ask their architects for spa features such as soaking tubs and wet-proofed floors to maximize bathroom space and create a haven for relaxation.

Tracking Sustainability in Architecture

A no-holds-barred chat with William McDonough, Ray Kappe, Glen Small, and others on the history of sustainable architecture.

6 Sunlit Rooms We Love

There's nothing like waking up on a lazy Sunday morning, grabbing a cup of coffee and your favorite reading material, and heading to the sunniest room in the house to sip and relax in the natural light. The homeowners featured here have made architectural design decisions to create just such light-filled spaces in their homes. Click through for design inspiration or simply to daydream about that perfect Sunday morning in the sun.

The First IPA-Specific Beer Glass

Cheers! One of the oldest glassmakers of the world, Amberg, Germany-based Spiegelau will be releasing the first IPA-specific beer glass April 2013. Dwell sits down with Matt Rutkowski, Vice President of Spiegelau to learn more.