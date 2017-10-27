6 Summer Rugs We Love
6 Summer Rugs We Love

By Kelsey Keith
Rugs don't just belong in cozy mountain lodges—as proven by a new summer collection from Brooklyn dealer Aelfie.

Aelfie is the eponymous vintage rug showroom and design studio of Aelfie Oudghiri, a 26-year-old whose passion for tapestries began at a very young age. The Bushwick loft that serves as her showroom hides an array of treasures, stacked and overlapped in the industrial space. In addition to her selection of Turkish flat weaves, overdyed silk carpets, Persian kilims, and geometric florals from the Balkans, Aelfie has launched her own line of affordable, contemporary rugs. Also new for summer are a line of t-shirt mats woven by Brooklyn artists Joedega, all of which are ideal for summer design themes. Click through to see our picks, both new and vintage. (Sorry; the multi-colored Berber mat is sold out!)

"Morgan" flatweave rug in wool and cotton, designed by Aelfie and made in India. ($195-$455)

"Heat Wave in Rajasthan" flatweave wool and cotton rug designed by Aelfie and made by artisans in India. ($195-$455)

These colorful t-shirt mats are woven in Brooklyn by artist Joegeda from around 40 vintage pullovers each for a 2.5' x 3.5' rug—ideal for kitchens and baths. ($130)

Roughly four-foot-square vintage flatweave rug from Turkey with a geometric pattern, sold by Aelfie. ($410)

Vintage Turkish rug, 3'7"x5'5", that Aelfie overdyed in a bright royal blue ($410).

This type of kilim, with its oversized, geometric floral pattern and gapped weaving style, is typical of the Balkan region. It's a rather modern take on folk sensibilities. This rug is almost 8' x 10' and goes for $1,850.

