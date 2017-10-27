6 Summer Rugs We Love

Aelfie is the eponymous vintage rug showroom and design studio of Aelfie Oudghiri, a 26-year-old whose passion for tapestries began at a very young age. The Bushwick loft that serves as her showroom hides an array of treasures, stacked and overlapped in the industrial space. In addition to her selection of Turkish flat weaves, overdyed silk carpets, Persian kilims, and geometric florals from the Balkans, Aelfie has launched her own line of affordable, contemporary rugs. Also new for summer are a line of t-shirt mats woven by Brooklyn artists Joedega, all of which are ideal for summer design themes. Click through to see our picks, both new and vintage. (Sorry; the multi-colored Berber mat is sold out!)