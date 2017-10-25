View Photos
6 Modular Houseboat and Floating Home Manufacturers Around the World
By Michele Koh Morollo
If you’re bored of solid ground and want to try out a life on water, then these international companies will give you the tools you need to create your own floating home someplace new.
Take a look at the following six manufacturing companies across the globe that specialize in floating home design—and make sure to do your research to figure out all the pros, cons, rules, and regulations for this type of living.
No 1 Living - Czech Republic
